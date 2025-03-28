iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Lessened by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,446,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

ITA stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $126.65 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.