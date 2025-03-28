IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s Why

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 185,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 849,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

