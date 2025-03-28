Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 152.40 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151.60 ($1.96), with a volume of 1404737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.20 ($1.84).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 319.76%.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.31. The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

