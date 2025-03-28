Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Iveda Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ IVDAW opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
