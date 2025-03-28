J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £145.60 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider John Hutson acquired 26 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($188.50).
J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of JDW opened at GBX 561 ($7.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 632.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £658.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 526 ($6.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 812.50 ($10.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19.
J D Wetherspoon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
