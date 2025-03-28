JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,101 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 6.83% of JELD-WEN worth $47,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,259,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,787,347.60. This represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 595,137 shares of company stock worth $4,137,187 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $534.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

