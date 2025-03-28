John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $15.17. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 30,899 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
