Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,942,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.05. 250,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,652. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $143.72.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

