Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.05. 250,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,652. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $143.72.
About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.