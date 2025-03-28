JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.49% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,171,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,412,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 519,868 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,990,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,304,000 after acquiring an additional 298,402 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $173.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average of $180.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

