JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Releases Earnings Results

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.74 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 71.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

LON:JUSC remained flat at GBX 408 ($5.28) during trading hours on Friday. 37,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,126. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 373 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 528 ($6.84). The company has a market capitalization of £247.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 461.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.94.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

The next big thing starts small

The JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc uses the stock-picking credentials of our US based investment team to invest in well-run companies with attractive and sustainable profits from the potentially faster growing smaller companies segment of the US stock market.

Key points

Expertise – Managed by locally based specialist investors, focused on finding the small cap opportunities within North America.

Portfolio – Seeks well-run US smaller companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, that have a record of success and are good stewards of capital.

Results – Provides access to some of the world’s fastest growing smaller companies in an under researched market.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc provides access to potentially faster growing smaller US stocks.

