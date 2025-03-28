Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$167,000.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$167,000.00.

Patrick William George Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick William George Miles sold 48,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$352,876.80.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total transaction of C$336,150.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

