Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,899,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,493,000 after purchasing an additional 179,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 59.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KROS opened at $10.99 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

