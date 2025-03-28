Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Posts Earnings Results

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Kindly MD Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of KDLY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 145,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Kindly MD has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Get Kindly MD alerts:

Kindly MD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kindly MD, Inc provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Kindly MD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindly MD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.