Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 556.1% in March

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 556.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on KIGRY. Citigroup upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
