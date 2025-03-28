KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 15,700 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. The trade was a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

