KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.5 %

ANF stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

