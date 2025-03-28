Korea Investment CORP Has $64.08 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,072 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $64,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $154.29.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

