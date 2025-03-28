Korea Investment CORP Sells 47,237 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,237 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of AON worth $39,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after purchasing an additional 808,990 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AON by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after purchasing an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,137,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,035,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,799,000 after acquiring an additional 244,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON opened at $398.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

