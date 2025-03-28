Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Holdings Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 259.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,463 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.60% of Kornit Digital worth $38,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of KRNT opened at $20.09 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.