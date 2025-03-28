KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Short Interest Update

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $101.21.
About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 4 Stocks Offer High Upside in the AI Data Center Boom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How Can Tomahawk 6 Contribute to Broadcom’s AI Growth Story?
Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.