KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Short Interest Update

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $101.21.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Debts, Mortgage Debts, and Corporate Debts segments. It offers credit management services to banks, telecommunication operators, insurers, and others.

