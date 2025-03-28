Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,463 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Kyndryl worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 151.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after buying an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Kyndryl by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 169,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
NYSE KD opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
KD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
