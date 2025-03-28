Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 186,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,936. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.