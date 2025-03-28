Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYTX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 186,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

