L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of FSTR opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.27.

L.B. Foster declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 16.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.