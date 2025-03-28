Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi stock remained flat at C$65.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 12 month low of C$65.86 and a 12 month high of C$65.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.49.
About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
