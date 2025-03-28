LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 price target on shares of LandBridge and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

LandBridge Stock Performance

LandBridge Announces Dividend

Shares of LB stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LandBridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,793,000 after buying an additional 208,408 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of LandBridge by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,713,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,292,000 after buying an additional 516,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LandBridge by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 686,070 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth $41,431,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth $38,480,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

