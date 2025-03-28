Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.
Lantern Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Lantern Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.06.
About Lantern Pharma
