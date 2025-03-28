LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €30.53 ($32.83) and last traded at €30.33 ($32.61). 494,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.14 ($32.41).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.63.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

