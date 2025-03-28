LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DYLD opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.
About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.