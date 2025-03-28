Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 708 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 170,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,304,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $203.87 and a 12-month high of $284.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.