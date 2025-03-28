Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJT opened at $125.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

