Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,054.76. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.74.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

