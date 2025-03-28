Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,054.76. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM
Salesforce Price Performance
Shares of CRM opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.