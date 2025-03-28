Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 245,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,519 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $119.54 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

