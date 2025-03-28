Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.