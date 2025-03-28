Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

