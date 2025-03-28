Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liberty Biopharma Inc (CVE:LTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.00. Liberty Biopharma shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Liberty Biopharma Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
About Liberty Biopharma
Liberty Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of an automated bioprocessing and cell isolation technology. Its technology is used in the isolation of regenerative cells from human adipose tissues for use in research, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, burn management, wound management and non-healing wounds, cardiovascular and heart diseases, peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia or diabetic leg, and hepatic disease and kidney disease.
