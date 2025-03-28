Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Hold”

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSPFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Pos

Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.