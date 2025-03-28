Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

