Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSPGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lightspeed Pos Price Performance

