Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as low as C$4.13. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 255,817 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Wedbush raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.2 %
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.