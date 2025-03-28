Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as low as C$4.13. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 255,817 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Wedbush raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$628.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

