Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,240,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,729% from the average daily volume of 67,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Trading Up 22.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

