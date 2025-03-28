Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – March 27th

Exxon Mobil, Greenland Technologies, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are equities in companies that mine, process, or produce lithium, a key component used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage, and various electronic devices. Their performance is often linked to global trends in technology and sustainable energy, with investors closely tracking supply, demand, and market innovations in the battery industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,713. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $510.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,543,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,117. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTEC

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 796,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

See Also