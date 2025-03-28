Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – March 28th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Enovix, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that focus on the extraction, processing, and production of lithium—a critical element used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and portable electronics. These investments are often sought by those aiming to benefit from the growing demand for clean energy technologies and the shift toward sustainable transportation and power solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 4,240,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,694,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. 2,705,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 657,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enovix stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,657. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,159. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

