LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

