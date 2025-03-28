LM Advisors LLC Purchases 233 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

