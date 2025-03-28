Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Announces Earnings Results

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lomiko Metals Trading Down 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:LMRMF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
