Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 312,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,905,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 452,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $94,556,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $196.95 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

