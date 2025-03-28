Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,799 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.85% of RXO worth $32,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 68.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

