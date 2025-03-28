L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Argus raised shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

L'Oréal Stock Up 0.6 %

L'Oréal Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

