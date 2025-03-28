L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Argus raised shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
