LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%.

LSL Property Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:LSL opened at GBX 278.53 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.08.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 106.30%.

Insider Activity

LSL Property Services Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Castleton acquired 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £25,738.75 ($33,323.08). Also, insider Adrian Collins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($71,465.56). Insiders purchased 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.