Luceco (LON:LUCE) Issues Earnings Results

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Luceco had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Luceco Price Performance

Shares of LON LUCE traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 134.60 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,642. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 108.26 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.23. The company has a market cap of £216.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.70. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.